Nice warming trend

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. As low pressure slowly drifts away, high pressure will build in from the west. Mid to upper 70s can be expected for the late week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will advance across the area later Friday. Behind it, temperatures will cool into the 60s this weekend. Perhaps frost and freezing temperatures Saturday night. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: around 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

