Nice, Warmer Late Week. Sharply Cooler By the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasantly warm temperatures for the late week, before a temperature tumble by the weekend. More sunshine Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A dry cold front will approach and sweep across the region on Friday with breezy conditions. Behind this front, much cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Frost is likely this weekend, and colder areas, a light freeze, mainly Sunday morning. Sunny and dry conditions are expected to continue into the middle of next week.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, chilly. Lows 45-50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice and warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows near 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Much cooler, breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Sunshine, cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost likely. Possible light freeze - Valley and Blue Ridge.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low 70s.

