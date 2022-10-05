Morning clouds, afternoon clearing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a rather cloudy start. As an area of low pressure to our east drifts further out in the Atlantic Ocean, we’ll see a few breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon. Sunshine will prevail across the region for our late week, with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s. We are tracking a cold front that will usher in cooler conditions for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning clouds, pm clearing, High: around 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 79...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

