Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Morning clouds, afternoon clearing

Turning up the heat
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a rather cloudy start. As an area of low pressure to our east drifts further out in the Atlantic Ocean, we’ll see a few breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon. Sunshine will prevail across the region for our late week, with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s. We are tracking a cold front that will usher in cooler conditions for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning clouds, pm clearing, High: around 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 79...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Improving Weather and Warmer Days Ahead
nbc29 weather at noon
Plenty of clouds and breezy