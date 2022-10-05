LCPS students spend the day giving back to the community

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students in Louisa County put down their pencils and instead spent the day outside of the classroom giving back all around the community.

Along a five mile stretch, LCPS students volunteered to pick up litter along the roads to beautify their community.

“We are giving back to the community, we are picking up trash. There are a lot of careless people out here so someone’s got to do it,” eighth grader Malcolm Young said. “I did it last year and it was pretty fun, and I’ve got some friends out here with me.”

Malcolm encourages students to join in on the community service day and has a question for people who litter.

“Why? You know? It’s not the right thing to do, it’s easy enough, just wait until you get home, find a trash can, there’s no point,” he said.

Students can also use the day as a way to boost their college resume.

“It’s good for college and it’s a good way for students to give to the community,” eleventh grader Nikki Chenault said.

Superintendent Doug Straley emphasized the importance of this lesson outside the classroom: to care for where you live.

“It’s important for us to always acknowledge community is so important and to come together as one. We’re all community and we can do that, great things will happen,” Straley said. “One of the things we want to do is make sure we’re giving back to our community as a school division. Go out, beautify our community, and certainly make sure that we all know we’re part of our community coming together as one.”

This is the second of five community service days that LCPS has planned throughout this school year.

