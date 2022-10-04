Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death

Judge said she didn’t stop, even though customers were overdosing
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics, including pure or uncut fentanyl.(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death.

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics, including pure or uncut fentanyl.

Investigators said Irby had to revive several customers that overdosed on the fentanyl she was distributing.

She sold a fatal batch of fentanyl to Dakota Finchman, 27, on May 23, 2019, authorities said.

Irby was initially charged with second-degree murder, but she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine; and distribution of heroin, marijuana, fentanyl, meth, and buprenorphine.

As part of her plea deal, Irby admitted to knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl to Fincham, and that the drugs she supplied caused his death.

The judge said he found it “particularly troubling” that she continued to sell fentanyl after Fincham’s death.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

Latest News

A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
Professor Rebecca Pompano
UVA Professor wins Moore Inventor Fellowship
UVA Health sign (FILE)
UVA Health: Discovery could lead to new treatments for postpartum depression
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Report: Elon Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover