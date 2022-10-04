Advertise With Us
VTC: Travelers spent $69M a day in Virginia in 2021

By NBC29
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia tourism is on the up and up after taking a big hit during the pandemic year of 2020.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation says tourists spent $69 million a day in the commonwealth in 2021. That’s up from $48 million in 2020.

VTC says that’s an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic spending in 2019.

Additionally, it says the Shenandoah Valley played a big part in the recovery, along with Coastal Virginia and the Blue Ridge Highlands.

Northern Virginia was slow to pick up momentum in 2021, due to depressed business and international travel.

