UVA Health: Discovery could lead to new treatments for postpartum depression

UVA Health sign (FILE)
UVA Health sign (FILE)(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New findings out of UVA Health could point to new treatments for postpartum depression.

Doctor Jennifer Payne says postpartum depression impacts between 10-15% of new mothers. Newly discovered biological changes in mothers who suffer from this might be able to help point doctors to new treatments and to those at-risk.

“We found that in women who were not depressed in pregnancy, but went on to develop postpartum depression, there was a disturbance in a process called autophagy, which is the way cells clean out their home, if you will,” Dr. Payne said.

The next step in the research is to look at animal models of postpartum depression to see if doctors can replicate the findings there.

