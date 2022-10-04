Advertise With Us
UVA Aerospace Research Lab gets $500K grant from Dept. of Defense

The UVA Aerospace Research Lab is trying to find ways to make sure the fuel stays burning at high speeds.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Department of Defense is giving the University of Virginia $500,000 to research high-speed jet engines, and make them five-times faster than the speed of sound.

It takes six hours to fly from New York to Los Angeles, but the UVA Aerospace Research Lab is trying to find solutions to make that flight only 40 minutes.

One step, is making a sure the fuel stays burning at high speeds.

“It’s a little bit like trying to have a candle burn in a hurricane without the flame going out,” Associate Engineering Professor Chris Goyne said. “We’re going to burn fuel in air at very high speeds to simulate Mach 5 flight.”

The future of air travel would certainly change if they are successful.

“We could transport people around the world quickly, we could cross the U.S. quickly, we could transport products and goods around the world, and we could also use them for military applications,” Goyne said.

UVA is working with multiple schools around the country, as well as South Wales in Australia.

