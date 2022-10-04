Plenty of clouds and breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure(remnants of Ian) will keep mostly cloudy conditions in place for the rest of the afternoon. There is a chance for a stray shower, especially east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. As the low slowly pulls away, sky conditions will begin to improve Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s the next couple of days. A dry cold front will advance across the region later Friday. Temperatures will cool in the 60s this weekend. We could even see some frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, stray shower, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

