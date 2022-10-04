Advertise With Us
PACEM preparing shelters for winter

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The colder months can be deadly for those living on the streets.

PACEM says it is doing what it can to make sure its network of shelters are ready for those in need as winter approaches.

“Our congregate shelters season opens next month, so we are busy preparing for that,” Executive Director Jayson Whitehead said.

Beyond offering a warm place to sleep, PACEM also provides meals.

Finding community spaces to host meals, as well as, a place to stay, is essential to PACEM’s mission.

“Feeding dinner is a big piece of what we provide at our evening shelter. Thankfully, we do already have almost all of our host sites lined up. So, we’ve got eight different churches right now lined up,” Whitehead said.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can find more information here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

