Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

It’s National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday!

National Taco Day started in 2009.
National Taco Day started in 2009.(Joshua Resnick via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and is a day to chow down on the tasty delight.

Grab a shell, whether it’s hard or soft, and stuff it with whatever your heart desires -- some gooey cheese, delectable meat or seafood, veggies, beans – a dollop of sour cream or some salsa with a kick.

As you probably know, we have Mexico to thank for tacos.

National Taco Day started in 2009.

Many restaurants are offering deals to commemorate the occasion, but some promotions may require you to download an app. Check locally to see what’s offered in your area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

Latest News

The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
(Money generic)
VTC: Travelers spent $69M a day in Virginia in 2021
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California