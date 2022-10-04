Improving Weather and Warmer Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Weather to improve and a warming trend ahead. A storm off the coast, will start to move farther East Wednesday. This will allow for clouds to give way to some sunshine and milder temperatures. More sunshine Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A dry cold front will approach later on Friday with breezy conditions. Behind this front, much cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Frost is likely this weekend, and colder areas, a freeze, mainly Sunday morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray shower or sprinkles. Lows 45-50.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice and warmer. Highs upper 70s. Lows near 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Much cooler, breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Some frost likely by dawn.

Sunday: Sunshine, cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost likely.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

