Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys gives tips on Halloween shopping without breaking your budget

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a few weeks away, and whether you do or don’t have your costume picked out, you might be looking for some affordable ways to celebrate this year like shopping secondhand.

“You can find a lot of different pieces to say mix and match if you have an idea of what you want to be,” Chelsea Moran, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, said. “Or maybe you don’t have an idea where maybe you find like a cute witch hat so then you decide, ‘Hey I’m gonna be a witch,’ so then you know what to look for.”

The National Retail Federation says this year, Halloween spending is expected to reach a record 10.6 billion dollars, with consumers planning to spend an average of $100 on things like costumes, candy, and decorations.

Moran says when shopping at Goodwill or other resale stores, you can get more bang for your buck with items that have multiple uses.

“These pieces, maybe you can use throughout the year they don’t have to be a one-and-done for your Halloween costume, and that’s the only time you wear it. Or, it’s something where maybe you have some items yourself and you just need to find the perfect shirt or perfect accessory to finish off your costume,” Moran explained.

Moran also says another reason to shop at Goodwill for Halloween or any time of the year is to support local programs and job training.

“You’re helping those individuals who are looking for a job, maybe they don’t have a job or they need some new skills to gain a better job,” Moran said. “So, you by shopping and getting your Halloween costume or just shopping throughout the year you are supporting those programs to help individuals right in Harrisonburg.”

Goodwill Industries of the Valley has a specific section of their website for Halloween costume inspiration and DIY projects. You can find out more by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

Latest News

(Money generic)
VTC: Travelers spent $69M a day in Virginia in 2021
All but one of the school board members voted against the policy proposal in their Monday night...
RPS leaders reject Youngkin’s transgender policy proposal
Charlottesville City Council to discuss collective bargaining at August 15, 2022 meeting.
Charlottesville City Council approves Collective Bargaining Ordinance, announces CAT pay raises
Since opening in 1972 the Community Counseling Center said it has served over 15,000 residents...
Community Counseling Center celebrates 50 years in Harrisonburg