Cloudy, breezy & cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see cloudy skies today and below normal temperatures. An area of low pressure to our east will bring a stray shower this afternoon. As the low tracks further east, skies will gradually clear Wednesday. Temperatures will begin to warm into the 70s by Thursday. We are tracking a cold front that will move through dry later Friday, but cool conditions for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & breezy, stray shower, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Cloudy & cool, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

