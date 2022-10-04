Charlottesville’s SELC pushes back against Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Southern Environmental Law Center is speaking out against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released Virginia energy plan.

It says the blame being placed on clean energy as a cause in driving Virginia’s energy cost up is unfair, and that Youngkin’s energy plan is a step back and would increase Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels through ramping up investments.

“It’s a chance for the administration to set forward a path that they think is appropriate, so there’s no official action that happens with this plan. Of course, it sets up some issues for the General Assembly session early next year,” SELC Senior Attorney Nate Benforado said.

Governor Youngkin was not available for an interview, but his team sent out a release with quotes from people who backed his plan, including Virginia 5th District representative Bob Good.

