Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville’s SELC pushes back against Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan

Southern Environmental Law Center
Southern Environmental Law Center(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Southern Environmental Law Center is speaking out against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released Virginia energy plan.

It says the blame being placed on clean energy as a cause in driving Virginia’s energy cost up is unfair, and that Youngkin’s energy plan is a step back and would increase Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels through ramping up investments.

“It’s a chance for the administration to set forward a path that they think is appropriate, so there’s no official action that happens with this plan. Of course, it sets up some issues for the General Assembly session early next year,” SELC Senior Attorney Nate Benforado said.

Governor Youngkin was not available for an interview, but his team sent out a release with quotes from people who backed his plan, including Virginia 5th District representative Bob Good.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

Latest News

Professor Rebecca Pompano
UVA Professor wins Moore Inventor Fellowship
UVA Health sign (FILE)
UVA Health: Discovery could lead to new treatments for postpartum depression
Halloween items at Goodwill in Harrisonburg
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys gives tips on Halloween shopping without breaking your budget
(Money generic)
VTC: Travelers spent $69M a day in Virginia in 2021