Champion Brewery Co. offering tamales to help woman seeking refuge in U.S.

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Champion Brewery Company is offering a menu item to help a woman seeking refuge in the U.S.

Tamales made by Maria Chavalan Sut are now for sale every Tuesday at the brewery.

Sut fled from her home country of Guatemala, and has been fighting her case for protection. She makes the tamales from her garden at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she has sought sanctuary for years.

“Here at Champion, we’ve been a place where people come together for the community for almost 10 years now, and this seems like a logical opportunity to help Maria,” General Manager Nadjeeb Chouaf said.

All proceeds from Tamale Tuesdays go back to Sut.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

