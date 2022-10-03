VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 33 and Indian Trail Road around 1:25 p.m. Saturday, October 1. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero.

Authorities say the Oldsmobile had a green light.

The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Zaidoon A.K. Al Majidi of McGaheysville, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 82-year-old Richard S. Smith of McGaheysville, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Al Majidi was charged with reckless driving.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.