VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 33 and Indian Trail Road around 1:25 p.m. Saturday, October 1. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero.

Authorities say the Oldsmobile had a green light.

The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Zaidoon A.K. Al Majidi of McGaheysville, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 82-year-old Richard S. Smith of McGaheysville, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Al Majidi was charged with reckless driving.

