Virginia gas prices may be on the rise again

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(WCJB)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What goes up, must come down. That’s the story when it comes to gas prices in Virginia and across the nation.

AAA says the national average per gallon is $3.79 and rising. In Virginia, we’re paying about $3.31 a gallon, which is down a penny from Sunday.

Experts say demand is rising and supply is tightening up.

We are still well over what we were paying a year ago.

