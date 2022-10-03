Virginia Dept. of Elections lists wrong early voting place for Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people in Albemarle County may be headed to the wrong early voting location.

If you got a voter registration notice in Albemarle County, the address on it is wrong: Don’t go to the Fifth Street Station Shopping Center.

Instead, go to the County Office Building at 1600 Fifth Street Extended.

Despite the mistake, the county says it is seeing a big early turnout: “We have been busy for an election that only has one race on the ballot. We’ve been pretty surprised with the numbers we’ve seen each day,” Director of Elections Lauren Eddy said.

As of early Monday, October 3, there are more than 635 in-person votes.

The county says it has mailed out nearly 6,000 ballots.

“This is more because you know, since 2018, we now have the new law that’s in effect where we can have permanent by-mail status for voters. So since 2020, we’ve seen our numbers go up for mailing out ballots to voters,” Eddy said.

Charlottesville says it is also busy: “We had over 80 voters the first day, and we’re at over 350 total for the first week, which is a higher turnout than we’re expecting expecting initially,” Director of Elections Taylor Yowell said.

Other totals as of Monday:

Fluvanna County - 443

Greene County - Nearly 300

Louisa County - 456

Nelson County - 192

Orange County - 366

UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says it is important to not over-interpret these early turnout numbers.

“They’re not all that indicative of what happens in the end, and there are plenty of examples from both 2018 and 2020 of high turnouts electing Republicans and low turnouts electing Democrats,” Sabato said. “You have to look at each state and each district.”

Early voting runs until November 5.

Election Day is November 8.

