Temperature Swings Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The widespread rain from the weekend is gone. Monday will feature a brisk breeze with a mix of clouds and sun.

Most of the rain is now farther east and along the coast. A coastal storm system has developed and has stalled. More clouds and some showers, along with breezy and cool conditions will still linger across the Mid Atlantic region.

By the mid and late week, drier and warmer conditions will return. Thursday the warmest of the week, highs in the mid to upper 70s. A dry cold front will approach late on Friday with breezy conditions.

Behind this front, much cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Some frost possible by Sunday morning!

Monday: Partly sunny with a brisk northeast breeze. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North breeze.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower chance, mainly east. Northeast breeze. Highs mid 50s to 60 degrees. Lows near 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs mid 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Much cooler, breezy. Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Some frost likely by dawn.

Sunday: Sunshine. Highs low to mid 60s.

