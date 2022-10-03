Roanoke County house a total loss after fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Roanoke County early Monday.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. October 3 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. Crews found a one-story brick home with smoke and fire in the roof.

A family of seven lived in the home, but no one was home at the time of the fire, which was controlled in about 40 minutes, according to fire crews.

Due to a lack of hydrants in the area, a tanker shuttle was used to get sufficient water to fight the fire.

The house is a total loss, according to fire crews. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.