Rep. Good not expected to take part in forum with challenger Throneburg

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District challenger Josh Throneburg (D) is expected to take part in a candidate forum next week, but he might have the stage to himself.

The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is hosting the forum, and says incumbent Congressman Bob Good will not be attending due to scheduling issues.

The forum is set to get underway at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12.

The event is free and open to the public.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.