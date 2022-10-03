Advertise With Us
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.

Charlottesville police (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has arrested one person after they allegedly fired shots from a car early Sunday, October 2.

CPD says officers saw the muzzle flash and heard gunshots fired near the Kroger on Emmet Street.

Officers followed a car to the Hearthwood Apartments, in the area of Mickey Drive, and made a traffic stop.

CPD says there were several people in the car, but only arrested Dione Harris.

