Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has arrested one person after they allegedly fired shots from a car early Sunday, October 2.
CPD says officers saw the muzzle flash and heard gunshots fired near the Kroger on Emmet Street.
Officers followed a car to the Hearthwood Apartments, in the area of Mickey Drive, and made a traffic stop.
CPD says there were several people in the car, but only arrested Dione Harris.
