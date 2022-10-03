Cloudy, Cool Breezy Tuesday - Few Showers. Drier and Warmer Mid-Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After seeing some sunshine Monday, the clouds have returned along with the chance for a few showers through Tuesday. A slow moving storm just off the coast, continues to spin and bring in rain, wind and cool temperatures - the worst conditions are along and near the coast. Still farther inland, we remain under the influence of this storm.

By the mid and late week, drier and warmer conditions will return. Thursday the warmest of the week, highs in the mid to upper 70s. A dry cold front will approach late on Friday with breezy conditions. Behind this front, much cooler temperatures for next weekend. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Some frost is likely this weekend, mainly Sunday morning.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. Passing shower possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy and cool. Few passing showers. Northeast breeze. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice and warmer. Highs upper 70s. Lows near 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs mid 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Much cooler, breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Some frost likely by dawn.

Sunday: Sunshine, cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost likely.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.