Charlottesville seeking tree donation for Grand Illumination
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is reaching out to the community, seeking a tree donation for the city’s annual Grand Illumination.
The city is looking for a conifer (white pine, spruce, or fir), 15-20 feet tall, and 10-12 feet in diameter.
Interested landowners can contact the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation office at 434-970-3587 or Steve Gaines at 434-989-9110 or gainess@charlottesville.gov.
The Grand Illumination is slated to take place at the Ting Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 2.
More information can be found at www.cvillegrand.com.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.