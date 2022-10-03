Charlottesville seeking tree donation for Grand Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is reaching out to the community, seeking a tree donation for the city’s annual Grand Illumination.

The city is looking for a conifer (white pine, spruce, or fir), 15-20 feet tall, and 10-12 feet in diameter.

Interested landowners can contact the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation office at 434-970-3587 or Steve Gaines at 434-989-9110 or gainess@charlottesville.gov.

The Grand Illumination is slated to take place at the Ting Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 2.

More information can be found at www.cvillegrand.com.

