Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville seeking tree donation for Grand Illumination

Grand Illumination 2021
Grand Illumination 2021(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is reaching out to the community, seeking a tree donation for the city’s annual Grand Illumination.

The city is looking for a conifer (white pine, spruce, or fir), 15-20 feet tall, and 10-12 feet in diameter.

Interested landowners can contact the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation office at 434-970-3587 or Steve Gaines at 434-989-9110 or gainess@charlottesville.gov.

The Grand Illumination is slated to take place at the Ting Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 2.

More information can be found at www.cvillegrand.com.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

Latest News

A house on Enchanted Lane in Roanoke County is a total loss loss after a fire 10.3.22
Roanoke County house a total loss after fire
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.
Rep. Bob Good and challenger Josh Throneburg (FILE)
Rep. Good not expected to take part in forum with challenger Throneburg
Scene of a fatal crash along Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.