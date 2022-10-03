Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

CDC ends international travel COVID-19 advisories

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.(WIS)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending another COVID-19 procedure.

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the health agency will only post a notice for a country if health officials are concerned about a particular variant or if there is another situation that would change the CDC’s travel recommendations.

This ends the COVID-specific travel notices the agency began back in January 2020.

The agency notes fewer countries are actually testing or reporting COVID cases, which limits their ability to accurately assess those international destinations.

The CDC still advises anyone traveling out of the country to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and follow its guidance for international travel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

Latest News

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot