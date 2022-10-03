Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings.

Nancy Sorrells served eight years on Augusta County’s Board of Supervisors and is against this rezoning project due to the existing issues on Route 11′s very low level of service.

“The Future Land Use Map doesn’t call for any industrial zone land in this particular area of Greenville,” Sorrells said. “It is inappropriate, incompatible to the comp plan, and it’s incompatible to the quality of life for the community here.”

Current road conditions include gridlocks and heavy skid marks from the turnarounds. Business owners like Chapman Williams are mad that rezoning is even an idea for Route 11.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, I am a 10 an outrage of the rezoning project in Greenville,” Williams said. “It’s the safety of the kids at the three schools that are there. VDOT has added more truck traffic with the opening of the Love’s Truck Stop and yet has not addressed all the issues we have with the truck traffic.”

Williams describes the traffic coming south of Interstate 81 as a bad situation already. The turnaround is designed for trucks to come back south on Route 11, but Chapman said it’s become a turnaround of trouble.

“We’ve had a lot of property damage of our own building tractor trailers, backing up, tractor trailers getting stuck, so I think it’s just gonna make that problem even worse if they do resume on the land and an additional tractor-trailer traffic,” Williams described.

The group said only a few property owners were directly informed about the proposed project, while the advertising was in fine print of a newspaper in Stuart’s Draft. Some Greenville residents are having a meeting of their own for the public to be in the know and have a voice about rezoning.

“We’re trying to get the community behind this and educate the community, something Augusta County Community Development, the county’s leaders should have done on their own, that kind of communication; something that’s going to change their life forever,” Sorrells explained.

If you want to get involved, the community meeting about this rezoning project is at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Riverheads Elementary School. The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley invites everyone who supports their argument to sign their online petition.

