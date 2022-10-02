Advertise With Us
UVA discusses its coal usage

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite its own calls for clean energy, the University of Virginia is continuing to burn coal for its main heat plant.

UVA says it purchases gas from Charlottesville, and that city code requires it to have backup fuel that can switch within one hour’s notice.

The university’s backup fuels are coal and oil.

“We burn coal seasonally - November through April - to cover the gap between our building heating needs,” UVA Director of Energy and Utilities Paul Zmick said.

UVA says it has plans to eventually move away from coal and gas, and is committed to being carbon-neutral by 2030, as well as fossil-fuel free by 2050.

