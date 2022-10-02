New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there are an average of 1,547 overdose deaths per year in Virginia.

To try and help prevent deaths and help those struggling with addiction locally, a new support group has formed in the town of Shenandoah.

“We started looking here in the Page County area because there was a deep need for support groups and help,” Founder of Breaking Chains Addiction and Recovery group Faye Coppage said.

Floyd and Faye Coppage of Shenandoah say they are no strangers to the struggles with addiction.

“I’m a recovering addict of over 32 years and just something touched my heart to do the addiction and recovery,” Floyd Coppage said.

The Coppages wanted to do their part to help those close to them as well as anyone else who has been in their shoes.

“We have close family and friends who have battled addiction, so we chose when the opportunity came about to take a six-month class on learning the ties with leading addiction and recovery program the ups and downs of it,” Faye said.

After completing that program last month, the Coppages decided to start Breaking Chains, a faith-based addiction and recovery support group which will hold weekly group sessions at Fields United Methodist Church.

“Going to jail, detoxing there, being alone and then back on the streets wasn’t solving any of the issues, so we want to be there because it’s not that anyone is a bad person. They’ve just made a bad choice and gone down a bad path,” Faye said.

Faye says the twelve-week program is meant to be a starting point to victory over addiction.

“We have other areas we can reach out to and help you, so that once you do start reaching your recovery and you’ve decided that’s the route you want to go that you can hopefully be successful with it because it’s a much better path and there are many open doors for you,” Faye said.

Breaking Chain’s first meeting is on October 6th at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

