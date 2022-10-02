More Rain Tonight. Still Unsettled Start to Week. Drier, Warmer Mid-Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not yet done, with the rain, cool and breezy conditions with the remnants of Ian. Still more rain tonight, but tapering off to some showers by early Monday. Variable to mostly cloudy skies Monday, with most of the rain farther east and along the coast. A coastal low will develop and stall by Tuesday. More clouds and some showers, along with breezy and cool conditions will still linger across the Mid Atlantic region.

By the mid and late week, drier and warmer conditions will return. Thursday the warmest of the week, highs in the mid to upper 70s. A dry cold front will approach late on Friday with breezy conditions. Behind this front, much cooler temperatures for next weekend. Highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Some frost possible by Sunday morning.

Tonight: More rain tapering to showers overnight. Breezy and chilly. Lows 45-50.

Monday: Early shower. Variable to mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Much cooler, breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Some frost possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low 60s.

