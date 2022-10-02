More Rain and Chilly Breeze

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The back edge of the remnants of former Hurricane Ian will give the region more rainfall and gusty breezes.

Additional rain with a chilly northeast breeze today. Not expecting severe weather or flooding. An average of another half inch or rainfall through Sunday night. More for the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The rain will exit Sunday overnight with a drying trend for the new work and school week ahead. Remaining breezy Monday. Some clouds fill in Tuesday.

Mild days and chilly overnights mid week. A dry cold front arrives late week.

Sunday: Rainy and cool with a northeast wind. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday night: Rain exits late. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Drying and partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday night: Partly cloudy with less wind. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Breezy and mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Cooler under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.