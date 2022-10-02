Foxfield Races’ Fall Family Fun Day raises $50K for Habitat for Humanity

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An annual event is helping to support local businesses in and around Albemarle County.

Foxfield hosted its 45th Fall Family Fun Day Sunday, October 2. It partnered with and donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

The weather couldn’t keep people away.

“Many raincoats, many soaking wet boots, but we have many folks that wanted to come out and continue to support and that we are so thankful,” Executive Director Kelsey Cox said.

Foxfield racing has been operating since 1978.

“Many people have those memories as fond memories of coming here, but then we have so many new friends that are joining us,” Cox said. “We run twice a year with steeplechase horse racing. Steeplechase horse racing is historically been you raced to the steeple in town, but now is raced around here in a circular motion around the track.”

Jockeys and horses came from all over to participate in Sunday’s event.

“We have horses joining us from up and down the mid-Atlantic region,” Cox said.

“I was wondering how many people were going to show out and watch and Foxfield has done a really great job with posting on their social media and keeping it all very cheery,” Jockey Theresa Dimpefel said.

Foxfield says it was able to donate $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re excited to think about how we can give back to our community. We’re supporting Habitat for Humanity, as well as so many businesses that come and join us,” Cox said.

