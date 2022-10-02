Augusta Military Academy Museum boosting community involvement

FORT DEFIANCE, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Augusta Military Academy closed its doors nearly 40 years ago, alumni and staff at the museum are working to keep the rich history alive through events and community partnerships.

The museum opened to the public in 2000 and showcases the 100-year history of the cadets and staff who studied and worked at AMA.

Because the museum is run solely on donations, members of the AMA Alumni Foundation have gotten creative to increase volunteerism and visitation.

The museum has been hosting events like their Spring and Fall festivals, as well as partnering with organizations like the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for food drives.

“It’s just one of the many things that we’re doing to try to become more of a part of the neighborhood and get support from the neighborhood. And that’s very important that we become a part of good things in this community,” Gordon Metz, a 1968 AMA graduate and member of the Alumni Foundations Board of Directors said.

The next event at the AMA museum will be on October 12th at 6:30 p.m., where visitors can listen to the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band.

For more information on the AMA museum and the Alumni foundation, click here.

