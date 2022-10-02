ACPD asking drivers to avoid area of Rt. 250 Bypass crash, near Ivy Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is on the scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass, near Ivy Road.

Emergency responders were called out to the area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2.

ACPD says one person was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing a story.

ACPD is working a motor vehicle crash on the 250 Bypass at Ivy Rd. 250 Northbound will be shut down. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/9IGYmvDCAL — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) October 2, 2022

