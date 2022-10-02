ACPD asking drivers to avoid area of Rt. 250 Bypass crash, near Ivy Rd.
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is on the scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass, near Ivy Road.
Emergency responders were called out to the area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2.
ACPD says one person was transported to the hospital.
This is a developing a story.
