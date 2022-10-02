25 people are displaced after an apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police and fire department responded to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard around 3:30 am.

Investigators say the fire was not immediately contained as the flames reached the roof of the building damaging 12 units.

The Virginia Red Cross has committed to helping 25 people who have been displaced as a result of the damages.

One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

