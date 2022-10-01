Rainy Weekend

Advertise With Us
Cool and Breezy
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain, wind and cool temperatures through this first weekend of October.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian, while no longer a tropical system, it will still produce rain and gusty winds.

More rain and drizzle during the day Saturday. Gusty winds will relax later today and tonight.

Rain on Sunday as the back edge of Ian moves east.

Trending drier now for Monday. A warming trend through mid next week.

A dry cold front arrives by Thursday night.

Saturday: Breezy, cool with showers and drizzle. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday night: Less wind with more showers. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Additional rainfall and breezy. Highs in the cool 50s. Lows upper 40s as the rain exits Sunday night.

Monday: Partly sunny and drier. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Low 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 70 and breezy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

