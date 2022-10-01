ESL program providing lessons to immigrants and refugees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The First Baptist Church in Charlottesville is helping people teach English.

The church held a twelve-hour interactive workshop to train people how to teach English as a second language (ESL).

“We have a lot of immigrants coming in the United States, and they get here and if they can’t communicate in English, they’re stuck,” Miriam Fuller said.

Fuller is an ESL workshop instructor. She says more than 5,000 of the people who live in Charlottesville were born outside of the U.S., and that many of them have to start from square-one.

“I’ve seen doctors and lawyers and different ones that are now waiters, or working at a department store down the road. And you don’t know that person was a doctor in their country. They had status, but they came here. They wanted a better life here,” Fuller said.

The program is devoted to help immigrants and refugees reach a better life.

“For people who want to learn English, we want you there. We want to help you. We want you to be successful when you come to the United States,” Fuller said. “We want to teach them how to communicate, to be able to go to the grocery store, to be able to go to the doctor, to be able to speak to their child’s teacher and know what’s what’s going on.”

Fuller is showing people how to teach: “So they’re learning to put together an ESL lesson plan and do it in a way that the progression is the best for our students and that they’ll learn English and they’ll be successful,” she said.

