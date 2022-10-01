Company offers advice for dealing with water damage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remnants of Hurricane Ian brought wind and rain to Virginia, leading to a wide array of damage.

If you experience flooding in your home, experts encourage you to follow the “right away” process: This is sorting and placing items from the flooded out parts on the curb.

“Try to keep the home contents, furniture, construction, and demolition debris in one pile, household hazardous waste in another pile, and vegetative debris in another. That really helps expedite the process,” Crowder Golf Vice President Reid Loper said.

Loper also encourages people to listen to advice from local and county authorities.

