Additional Rain and Wind

Pleasant Days and Chilly Nights Next Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The back edge of the remnants of former Hurricane Ian will give the region more rainfall and gusty breezes.

Additional rain with a chilly northeast breeze ahead for Sunday. Not expecting severe weather or flooding.

The rain will exit Sunday night with a drying trend for the new work and school week ahead.

Mild days and chilly overnights. A dry cold front arrives late week.

Saturday night: Showers and drizzle. Hilltop fog. Light northeast breeze. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Rainy and cool with a northeast wind. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday night: Rain exits. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Drying and partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Breezy and mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Cooler and partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

