Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP announced Friday, September 30, that it was called out to a single-vehicle crash along Fredericks Hall Road around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 21-year-old Dylan Lawrence McCurdy of Louisa, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. VSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

