Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP announced Friday, September 30, that it was called out to a single-vehicle crash along Fredericks Hall Road around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 21-year-old Dylan Lawrence McCurdy of Louisa, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. VSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

