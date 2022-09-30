UVA’s historic chapel closing for renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The historic University of Virginia Chapel is closing for renovations.

The chapel’s renovations are the first in roughly 70 years. Extensive work to its interior is planned. The university plans to refinish historic surfaces, as well as replace damaged plastering, carpet, and will also update the chapel’s light fixtures.

The UVA Chapel will close for renovations in January, and is expected to be closed for about six months.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.