UVA’s historic chapel closing for renovations

UVA Chapel (FILE)
UVA Chapel (FILE)(WVIR)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The historic University of Virginia Chapel is closing for renovations.

The chapel’s renovations are the first in roughly 70 years. Extensive work to its interior is planned. The university plans to refinish historic surfaces, as well as replace damaged plastering, carpet, and will also update the chapel’s light fixtures.

The UVA Chapel will close for renovations in January, and is expected to be closed for about six months.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Health discusses latest COVID-19 drug trial
The guard is prepared to help transport anyone or anything necessary and assist with reducing...
Virginia National Guard staged for possible severe weather response in state
Sentara Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
Free flu shots available through SMJH
Hurricane Ian
Relief efforts being made in response to Hurricane Ian