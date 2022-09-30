Relief efforts being made in response to Hurricane Ian

Richmond, Va. (WVIR) - Foster Fuels is lending a hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The company says it dispatched nearly 100 emergency fuel trucks prior to the hurricane.

“Our objective is to be here in support of those citizens and businesses that were impacted due to the storm that have lost their normal utility power resources and could be potentially running on generator,” Scott Worley with Foster Fuels said. “All the normal resources within the impacted area are unreliable, or affected themselves, and that could be just as simple as water contamination from the storm surge and the excess rain that’s gotten into the fuel and now is unreliable.”

The company says it began making preparations prior to September 27.

“We organize and plan and prepare, and then target a general area in coordination with FEMA and the Department of Defense to be able to position our equipment in a safe area,” Worley said.

Foster Fuels says it began exploring the emergency response business after Hurricane Katrina. Its mission is to fuel FEMA’s relief efforts amongst other critical infrastructure.

The company says its team has been working around the clock to help people and is at the ready to expand to help more areas if needed.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.