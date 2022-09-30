Rain from Ian Ahead - Wet Ending To September and Start to October

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The tropical rain from Ian will make for an extended stretch of wet and cool weather ahead. Cloudy and cool Friday with rain starting to develop from southeast to northwest as the rain from Ian begins to advance farther north into the Mid-Atlantic. Light to moderate rain may start as early as midday Friday. Rain possibly heavy at times, later Friday night. Rain and breezy conditions Friday night and Saturday. Rain at times Sunday and slowly tapering to more showers as we move into early next week. Northeasterly winds will keep us with cool temperatures well below average as well. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. At this time, total rain amounts may range between 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, breezy, chilly. Lows mid 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy, cool. Rain developing - mainly PM and evening. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Rain, breezy and cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Rain, cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 50s.

Monday: Showers, cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, few showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s.

