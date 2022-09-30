Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Officials: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward sea

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 8, 2022.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals.

South Korea’s military said in a statement that it detected the two North Korean missile launches Saturday morning from its capital region.

It said South Korea has bolstered its surveillance posture and maintains a military readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said it also spotted the ballistic missile launches by North Korea.

Saturday’s launches came a day after South Korea, Japan and the United States held their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast. Earlier this week, South Korean and U.S. warships conducted bilateral exercises in the area for four days.

North Korea views such military drills among its rivals as an invasion rehearsal and often responds with its own weapons tests.

Both military drills this week involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group.

The North Korean missile tests this week also came before and after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea on Thursday and reaffirmed the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.

This year, North Korea has carried out a record number of missile tests in what experts call an attempt to expand its weapons arsenal amid stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States. The weapons tested this year included nuclear-capable missiles with the ability to reach the U.S. mainland, South Korea and Japan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

Latest News

Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian.
‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
Officials: 5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
Authorities in Florida say they helped rescue a woman whose car was swept away by extreme flood...
VIDEO: Deputies rescue woman from extreme flood waters after Hurricane Ian