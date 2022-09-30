New ‘vibrant and lively’ murals bring more color to Orange

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of downtown Orange are looking a little brighter. This comes after the Arts Center in the town received funding for three murals.

“Our goal with this was to really make people stop, have a conversation, and look at the town,” Executive Director Anna Pillow said.

Pillow was in charge of bringing three artists to Orange, shifting through dozens of ideas. Artist Kim Carlino designed one that made the cut.

“I had actually submitted two different designs, and, one design was initially accepted, and then that one kind of fell through for different reasons. And then this building owner stepped forward,” Carlino said.

Originally, the mural was going to be painted on the back of the Atlantic Union Bank. However, the bank backed out after concerns from the community were raised over painting over an existing mural.

“They’re all still on buildings that are in the downtown district, and that was part of what we wanted to do. We wanted to show people that downtown could be vibrant and lively especially coming out of the pandemic,” Pillow said.

Carlino says she made sure to include volunteers in the painting process.

“We would invite them to create their own galaxy, and that was really fun because then they can come back and be like, ‘Oh, here’s the little area that I added,’ and people got really excited about that,” the artist said.

The two other murals can be found near Main Street.

“If somebody doesn’t like these murals, what I would say is get the funds together, get the design together, make your own mural. There’s more than enough space for art and all kinds of conversations to have in our community,” Pillow said.

These murals were funded with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

