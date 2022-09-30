New solar shingles being installed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Roof Top Services is partnering with GAF Energy to offer solar shingles.

“There’s a new shingle out there that when the sun hits it, it’s going to generate electricity. It’s not something that’s put on top of your roof. It’s actually part of your roof,” Darren Giacalone said.

The company says this is the first nail-able solar shingle in the world. It is installed by one contractor under one warranty.

The solar shingle is made of recycled materials, and has a cleaner runoff as opposed to asphalt.

