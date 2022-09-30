Advertise With Us
Man sentenced for role in 2017 Albemarle Co. murder

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police car (FILE)(WVIR)
By Steve Rappaport
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the highest ranking members of the MS-13 will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a 2017 murder in Albemarle County.

Andy Tovar ordered the stabbing of what was believed to be a rival gang member. At his direction, four members of his MS-13 clique stabbed the victim more than 140 times with a machete and knives before dumping his body in the Rivanna River.

