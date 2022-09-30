Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project.

The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.

One Hill City family is already selected for the home. The group’s president explained the project is important during the ongoing affordable housing crisis.

”The affordable housing market, as you may know, the prices have gone way beyond what the market can bear for people who are in or below the average median income,” Finey Mathew said.

The cost for each home is around $150,000. The group is planning to construct the home’s exterior in just one day.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene at Rio Hills Apartments
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
CHS Walkout
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies

Latest News

Remnants of Ian to bring much-needed rain to Central Virginia
Remnants from Hurricane Ian providing much-needed rain to Central Virginia
The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open.
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
(FILE)
UVA Health discusses latest COVID-19 drug trial
UVA Chapel (FILE)
UVA’s historic chapel closing for renovations