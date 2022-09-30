Louisa football’s gameday experience sizzles

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County High School football team is currently undefeated this season at 5-0.

LCHS has built one of the best high school home field advantages, creating a spectacle like no other in central Virginia.

“Very excited coming out of the tunnel, I got chills and when I run down at the start of the game,” Dyzier Carter said. “The student section is calling my name. It’s just a really good experience.”

“You can’t even hear each other talk right in front of you,” Landon Wilson said. “It’s hard to bounce back when you have 4,000 fans rooting against you.”

“My original vision for this was when I took over as athletic director was bring our whole community together, rallying everyone around a common cause,” Doug Straley said.

The fanfare for the Lions includes fireworks, announcer Dan Bono, and now a new jumbotron video board.

“When we see something cool, we say, ‘We got to do that,’ or, ‘We need to do it this way and make it better,’ or whatever it might be,” Lee Downey said.

The high school used to bring out an actual lion to the football field.

“Coach Fisher told me one day, ‘You get Bubba the Lion here. If you can get us a lion, then you really have accomplished something.’ The next week we had a lion,” Straley said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. We’re from western Pennsylvania, and there’s nothing like it there,” Linda Palloni said.

“Fun, excited, ready to see these kids win,” Casey Harrier said.

“When you have a tradition of being successful, good things happen. We got all these fans behind us, all the student section. The boys shouldn’t take for granted their playing somewhere special,” Will Patrick said.

The Lions have a record of 25-3 over the last five seasons, and hasn’t lost a district game at home in six years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.