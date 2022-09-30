Ian Brings Wet, Breezy, Cool Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain, wind and cool temperatures tonight and through the weekend. Ian is inland over South Carolina and moving north and northwest. While no longer a tropical system, it will still produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain, heavy at times tonight and into Saturday morning. More rain and drizzle during the day Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Valley, Blue Ridge Mountains and portions of Central Virginia until 6 AM Saturday. Northeast winds of 25-35 mph, with gusts of 40-50 mph, especially at higher elevations.

Rain at times Sunday and slowly tapering to more showers as we move into Monday. Northeasterly winds will keep us with cool temperatures well below average as well. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. At this time, total rain amounts may range between 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Tonight: Widespread rain and gusty winds. Rain, heavy at times. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Periods of rain, breezy and cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Rain at times, breezy and cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Showers, cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, few showers possible. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.